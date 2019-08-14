JANICE CAROLYN SOUDERS REED

PORTSMOUTH — Janice Carolyn Souders Reed, 83, of Portsmouth passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Hill View Retirement Center. Born June 3, 1936 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Orville and Ruby Bayless, she was a 1954 graduate of Clay High School, a former employee of Marting's Department Store and retired from SOMC Billing Dept. She was a member of Christ Brethren Church.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Reed; one son, Gary (Debbie) Souders of Minford; one step-son, Tim (Brenda) Reed; two grandchildren, Ryan (Nicki) Souders, Dan (Hope) Souders; three step grandchildren, Kyle Richard, MacKenna Richard, Jennifer (Joey) Myer; six great grandchildren; one brother, Charles (Judy) Bayless, and two sisters, Patty Boyle and Sue Pelfrey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Souders; one brother, Junior Bayless, and one sister, Marilyn Sword.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon Friday, August 16, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Gerald Penix officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to Noon prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.