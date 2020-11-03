PORTSMOUTH - Janice F. Rice, age 84 of Portsmouth passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 17, 1936 in Portsmouth a daughter of the late Alva and Cynthia Kizer Hall. She was a Department Manager at the former Heck's Department Store, worked at the Cameo Restaurant and Selby Shoe Manufacturing. She was a devoted Christian Woman who attended various churches thru out the area. Janice enjoyed listening to music, watching the Gaithers', watching golf and was a real Reds Fan.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marvin Rice; a daughter Cindy Hamm and husband Bill of Wheelersburg and a grandson Will Hamm of Wheelersburg.

The family would like to thank SOMC Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Janice and a special thanks to the ladies who gave her 24 hours a day care, Terese Jones, Jordan Jones, Deborah Younger, Lisa Wiley and Trish George. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SOMC Hospice Services 2201 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662

Services will be 12 Noon Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Brent Saxton officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM and one hour prior to services on Wednesday

