PORTSMOUTH —Janice Deane Shanks, 76, began walking in the garden with Jesus on July 31, 2019.

Janice was born October 7, 1942, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Helen Louise (Hoover) Moncrief and James (Bill) William Moncrief.

Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Curtis Alan Shanks of Portsmouth, and three daughters: Lisa (Alan) Carnahan of Boardman, Ohio, Karen (Ron) Scarberry of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Tiffany (Mark) Moore of Portsmouth, Ohio. 11 grandkids: Zachary, Allyson, Emily, Alex, Britney, Baby Z, Autumn, Haley, Riley, Tyler, and Savannah. 4 great-grandkids: Julianne, Nevaeh, Eva, and Sophia. Also surviving, are her 2 sisters, Marylou Gartner of Massillon, Ohio and Darlene Moncrief of Canton, Ohio, along with her brother, Jan Moncrief of Lancaster, Ohio.

Janice was a 1960 graduate of Follansbee High School, in Follansbee, WV. She attended college at West Liberty University, in Wheeling, WV, majoring in music (trombone) and English. She and her husband married on May 15, 1965, and matched their outfits, according to color, anytime they could and loved to travel. Her main hobbies were baking and cooking from scratch, playing UNO with her kids and grandkids, and shopping with QVC. Her children will miss her cooking, including their favorites: custard pie (Lisa), tapioca pudding (Karen), and tuna noodle casserole (Tiffany). Of course, her husband liked anything that she cooked, and everyone loved her famous potato salad. Her front porch was always open for anyone to join her. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who never let anyone end a sentence in a preposition. Even though orange was her favorite color, Christmas was the holiday she looked forward to the most, along with seeing her hundreds of Christmas Village pieces all being displayed. Her friends at her church, First Christian Church, welcomed her to Portsmouth over 20 years ago, and will miss her dearly.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 12-2 at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Funeral services will directly follow the visitation, with Tom Williams officiating. Succeeding the funeral services, there will be a celebration of life gathering at Janice's church, First Christian Church.

Flowers may be directed to FC Daehler Mortuary Company. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com