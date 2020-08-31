1/
Janice Thompson
RARDEN-Janice O Thompson, 82 years, of Rarden, passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020.

Janice was born in Waverly, on April 7, 1938, to the late Eugene and Sally (Owens) Eblin. Janice was a retired teacher from the Northwest School District. She attended the Rarden Baptist Church and was a member of the Morgan 50 Club.

In addition to her parents, Janice was also preceded by her husband, Berlyn Thompson, who passed away in 2000; a brother, Marric Eblin; and sister, Ruby Seagraves. Janice is survived by a son, Scott (Jennifer) Thompson, of Wheelersburg; and a daughter, Tammy Price, of Otway. As well as seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services, officiated by Bob Strickland, will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes. Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign our online guestbook.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home - Peebles
119 Rarden Road
Peebles, OH 45660
(937) 587-2500
Memories & Condolences

August 31, 2020
Janice was my Teacher at Rarden School for several years she was a fantastic Teacher and a great friend.My condolences to Scott and Tammy and her Family. Janice will be missed by many.
PATRICIA WIGET
Friend
August 31, 2020
Tammy and Scott my thoughts and prayers are with you! Your mom was one precious lady! She was one of the kindest people I have ever known.
Jackie Murphy
Friend
August 31, 2020
Such a sweet & wonderful teacher / lady
Melissa & John Reynolds
Student
August 31, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Nathan Mummert
Friend
August 31, 2020
This is so heart breaking she was my 5th grade teacher the kindest and most passionate person of My childhood. Condolences to her family and friends.
Thomas
Student
August 31, 2020
Family friend, teacher, mentor and a beautiful soul. She made me a better person.
Ron (Ronnie) Smith
Ronnie Smith
Friend
August 31, 2020
Janice was a real Christian friend and will be missed by so many...Rest in peace Janice!!! Love and miss you!
Linda Huffman
Friend
August 31, 2020
Another sister went home to be with the Lord! Sorry Tammy and family. Love and many prayers.
Rick and Sherry Stevens
Friend
