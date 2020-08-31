Janice Thompson

RARDEN-Janice O Thompson, 82 years, of Rarden, passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020.

Janice was born in Waverly, on April 7, 1938, to the late Eugene and Sally (Owens) Eblin. Janice was a retired teacher from the Northwest School District. She attended the Rarden Baptist Church and was a member of the Morgan 50 Club.

In addition to her parents, Janice was also preceded by her husband, Berlyn Thompson, who passed away in 2000; a brother, Marric Eblin; and sister, Ruby Seagraves. Janice is survived by a son, Scott (Jennifer) Thompson, of Wheelersburg; and a daughter, Tammy Price, of Otway. As well as seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services, officiated by Bob Strickland, will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.