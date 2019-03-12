JANICE MCGUIRE TIPTON

PORTSMOUTH — Janice McGuire Tipton, 89, of Portsmouth, died on Monday, March 11, 2019 at SOMC Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her dear parents, Harry and Helen (Waugh) McGuire, and her beloved husband of 56 years, Thomas (Tip) Tipton. Jan is survived by her daughters, Sara (of Royal Oak, Michigan) and Anne (of Columbus).

Jan was born in Portsmouth and graduated from Portsmouth High School in the class of 1947. She then trained to become a laboratory technologist at Dr. Brown's School of Nursing in Columbus, and began her career working in doctors' offices in Maysville, KY and Cincinnati. She returned to Portsmouth to marry Tip, the love of her life, in 1955. She continued her career as a lab technologist and lab manager at Portsmouth Receiving Hospital, retiring after 30 years.

Jan was a lifelong member of All Saints Episcopal Church, and she played in a bridge club with the same group of eight dear friends for 50 years. Jan loved her family, home, dogs, work, friends, and church, as well as Portsmouth and the Buckeyes. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and friend; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her daughters, Jan is also survived by dear family friends known as Team Tipton: Sue Lonney and her dog Max; John and Sandra Little; Shirley McLaughlin; and Beth, Daryl and Jacob Fraley.

Jan's daughters give special thanks to Father Steve Cuff of All Saints Episcopal Church and to all the staff at Hill View Retirement Community, SOMC Hospital, and SOMC Hospice for their loving care of Jan and support for the family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church at 610 4th Street in Portsmouth, with visitation one hour before at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church, Sierra's Haven (sierrashaven.org) or SOMC Hospice (SOMC.org).

Arrangements are being made by Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.