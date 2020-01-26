PORTSMOUTH — Surrounded by family and friends, Janice S. Varacalli, a long-time resident of Portsmouth, OH, passed away at home on January 24, 2020. Janice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and gentle, caring woman. She will be greatly missed by all of us.

Janice was born in Boone County, WV on 3/12/1937 and was preceded in death by her parents Acy and Euna Balland two brothers William and Ernie. Janice is survived by her husband of 56 years, Leonard Varacalli, and her four children and their spouses Paul & Kelly Varacalli of Cincinnati, OH, Deacon Chris Varacalli of South Shore, KY, Susan &

Ray Coriell of Minford, OH, and Julie & Chris Clark of Portsmouth, OH. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren Logan, Conor, Kailyn, Ashley, Hunter, Cole, Jackson, and Isabella, as well as, step-grandchildren, Lauren and Evan and great-granddaughter, Skylar. She is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Emory and Suzie Ball, Richard and Catherine Ball, Beth Ball, Robert Ball and Phillip and Tena Ball all from WV.

The family wishes to thank Kim, Karen, Loren, and the rest of the SOMC Hospice Staff for the wonderful care they provided to Janice. In addition, we would like to thank Jamie, Frances, Judy, and all the staff at the Scioto County Adult Day Care Center for the services they provided. Finally, a special thanks to her friend and caregiver, Maria for the loving care she provided.

A Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 28th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home, 1417 Offnere St, Portsmouth, OH 45662. A prayer service will follow the visitation at 6:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 29th at St. Mary's Catholic Church on 5th & Market St., Portsmouth, OH 45662. With Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SOMC Hospice and St. Mary's Catholic Church.