MINFORD — Janie Emily Lilly, 77, of Minford, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Bridgeport Health Care in Portsmouth.

Born March 27, 1942, in Arlington, VA, a daughter of the late Henry Hilton and Rosie Hilton Mutter, she was a homemaker and attended Old Philadelphia Tabernacle.

She is survived by a son, Charles (Michelle) Lilly; four daughters, Karen Nelson, Lori Nelson, Janie Lilly, Rosie (Jay) Puckett; six grandchildren, Gunnery Sgt. Charles (Lindsay) Lilly II, Chris Nelson, Amy (Derick) Pittsenberger, Lindsey Nelson, James Nelson, Jacob (Kelsie) Lilly; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shelby Cole, Linda (Doug) Swanson; three brothers, David (Gladys) Hilton, Lee Mutter, Buddy Mutter, and special friend, Robert Large.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lilly, Sr., three brothers, Willard Hilton, Jimmy Mutter, Timmy Mutter, and a sister, Shirley Jenkins.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Old Philadelphia Tabernacle in Minford with Maurice Pierce and Michael Wyatt officiating. Friends may call at Old Philadelphia Tabernacle after 5 p.m. Thursday until time of the funeral on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.