Jason Montgomery
1977 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH – Jason Paul Montgomery, 43, of Portsmouth passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 4, 1977 in Scioto County and son of Troy Montgomery and Judy Colley Busch.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Troy Montgomery, Jr.; two special nephews, Mason Meddoc, Noah Montgomery; friend, Karl Westfall, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Jeremy in infancy.

Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
