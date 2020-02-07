MCDERMOTT-Jason Douglas Schuman, 41, of McDermott, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born June 23, 1978, in Portsmouth, a son of Pamela M. Mains-Murphy, of McDermott, and the late Steven Schuman. Also surviving are his wife, Sarah Ann Schuman, of Portsmouth, two sons, Gage Altman-Schuman of McDermott; Jacob Schuman, of McDermott; two daughters, Kati McFann Schuman, of McDermott; Alexis Schuman, of McDermott; one sister, Micah (Thomas) Caudill, of McDermott; his mother in law, Connie Riddlebarger, of Lucasville; two sisters in law, Amanda McFann of Lucasville and Keionna Riddlebarger of Circleville; one brother in law, Cody Riddlebarger, of Lucasville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth. Friends may call Sunday from 1:00PM until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made to www.fcdaehlermortuary.com