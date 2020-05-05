PORTSMOUTH-Jasper "Dave" Felty, 60, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home. He was born May 10, 1959 in Portsmouth to Betty Brown Felty of Tennessee and the late William R. Felty. Dave was the owner and operator of Dave's Heating and Air L.L.C., he attended Berean Baptist Church in Sciotoville, and was loved dearly by everyone that knew him. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Angela (Morgan) Felty, two sons, David Felty (Jodi) of Columbus and Shawn Felty of Washington, a daughter, Tiffany Veach (Joe) of Cincinnati, seven grandchildren; Olivia, Conner, Isabella, Madison, Elijah, Landon, and Sydney. He is also survived by three brothers; William "Randy" Felty (Faye) of Alabama, Albert Felty of Tennessee, and Roy Felty of Tennessee, two sisters, Carla Felty of Tennessee and Brenda Tate (Wendell) of Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Friday, May 8, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Pastor Steve Mann officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Funeral services will be streamed live in the Melcher Hammer Facebook page Friday at 12:00 P.M.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store