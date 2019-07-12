JEAN MONK GRIFFITH

GRANGER — Jean Monk Griffith, 91, formally of Portsmouth Ohio, died July 7, 2019 at the Hearth at Juday Creek in Granger, IN. Jean was the daughter of the late Ernie C. and Ethel Spires. She was a long time resident of Portsmouth and was a member of the First United Methodist Church and later Cornerstone United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bible study, singing in the choir, decorating her house, family vacations to Myrtle Beach, watching over her grandchildren and anything involving babies. She was a former executive secretary at the Standard Supply and OSCO Industries. Preceding her in death were her first husband, Donald Monk and second husband James Griffith, her sisters, Audrey Fannin, Joy Spires, Helen Smittle, and Katherine Englar and brothers Keith and Ernie Spires.

Surviving are one son, Philip (Gina) Monk of Granger, IN, parents of Madison (Brandon) Galbraith of Auburn, IN, and Aaron (Katie) Monk of Salt Lake City, UT, step daughter Jamiesue Boggess of Venice, FL, mother of John-Anthony (Anna) Boggess of Jupiter, FL. Between Philip (2) and Jamiesue (4) there are six great grandchildren.

At Jeans request, there will be no service. Internment will be at All Saints Church in Portsmouth. The family wishes to thank the compassionate and caring staff at The Hearth at Juday Creek and Harbor Light Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the children's hospital of your choice.