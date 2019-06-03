JEAN M. JOHNSON

WHEELERSBURG — Jean M. Johnson, age 95, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home. She was born February 11, 1924 in Akron, OH to Clinton J. and Margaret S. (Bowen) Newcomer. She was a great homemaker, loved her cats, and attended Sand Hill Christian Baptist Church. She will be sadly missed by all.

Jean is survived by son, Joseph Johnson of Wheelersburg; daughters, Diane Sharrer of Akron, Brenda (Paul) Tomlin of Wheelersburg, Lori (Roger) Strang of Wheelersburg, Beverly (Mike) Kapitanovich of Wheelersburg; twelve grandchildren; many great and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leonard "Red" Johnson; daughter, Bobbi Craig; grandsons, Danny and Todd Craig; great-grandchildren, Steve Reed and Alicia; son-in-law, Jerry Sharrer.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Sand Hill Christian Baptist Church in Wheelersburg with Pastor Ronnie Blevins officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call from 1 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Jean's name to SOMC Hospice. Fond memories of Jean and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.