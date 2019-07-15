Jean Stone

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Stone.
Service Information
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH
45653-0152
(740)-820-2331
Obituary
Send Flowers

JEAN STONE

LUCASVILLE —Jean Stone, 88, of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2109, at The Pavilion in Piketon. Born February 22, 1931, in Sciotoville, a daughter of the late Dewey and Lorraine Colley Holsinger, she was a homemaker.

She is survived by one son, Eric Stone; three daughters, Teresa Stone, Terry (David) Conley, Erica (Burt) Latone; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Shirley Conley, Richard Holsinger and Carol Whisman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred John Stone; three sons, Dwight John Stone, Wayne Stone, Rickey B. Stone, and six brothers, Frank Holsinger, Ralph Holsinger, Jessie Holsinger, George Holsinger, David Holsinger, and one in infancy.

Friends and family may call Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.