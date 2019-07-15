JEAN STONE

LUCASVILLE —Jean Stone, 88, of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2109, at The Pavilion in Piketon. Born February 22, 1931, in Sciotoville, a daughter of the late Dewey and Lorraine Colley Holsinger, she was a homemaker.

She is survived by one son, Eric Stone; three daughters, Teresa Stone, Terry (David) Conley, Erica (Burt) Latone; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Shirley Conley, Richard Holsinger and Carol Whisman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred John Stone; three sons, Dwight John Stone, Wayne Stone, Rickey B. Stone, and six brothers, Frank Holsinger, Ralph Holsinger, Jessie Holsinger, George Holsinger, David Holsinger, and one in infancy.

Friends and family may call Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.