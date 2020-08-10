1/1
Jean Wellman
WHEELERSBURG-Wanda Jean "Neannie" Wilburn Wellman, 78, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born November 22, 1941 in South Shore, KY, a daughter of the late Morton and America Frances Salyers Wilburn.

Jean was retired from Greenbriar Nursing Home where she worked in the kitchen and she enjoyed time tending to her beautiful flower garden.

She is survived by two brothers, William "Bill" (Sandy) Wilburn and V. Ray (Claudia) Wilburn, all of Wheelersburg; two sisters, Glenna (Melvin Anderson) Wilburn and Sheila (Brian) Wolfe, all of Wheelersburg; a brother-in-law, Harold Valentine of Wheelersburg; and many nieces and nephews, including special nephews Ryan and Kyle Wolfe, and special niece Melissa (Melissa Whitt) Wolfe, whom she thought of as grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jean was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Ann Valentine.

A Memorial Service will be held at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth at noon Thursday with Dennis Dawes, minister, officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate.

Due to state and local health codes, masks are required for attendance and are not provided.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
