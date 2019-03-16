JEAN WITHERSPOON

WHEELERSBURG-Deloris "Jean" Witherspoon, 83, of Wheelersburg, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her residence. Jean was born August 1, 1935, in Greenup, Kentucky to the late Bunion and Cornelia Roach Coburn. Jean was a high school graduate and was retired from Walmart as a Sales Associate. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her first husband, Wally Cox. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Bunion, Jr. and five sisters, Elizabeth, Violet, Madge, Hazel and Georgia and a son-in-law, Ray Payton. Jean is survived by her husband, William T. Witherspoon; a daughter, Tammey Payton; two step-daughters, Tammy Witherspoon and Trina Witherspoon; two grandchildren, Seth (Kirk) Harris and Chasey (Erik) Noel; three great-grandchildren Zyan, Izzy and Landri Noel and two special nieces, Loretta Gay Fritz and Bonnie Roberts.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Gary Collier officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, and one hour before the service on Tuesday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.