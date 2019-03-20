JEANE PERKINS GLENN

IRONTON — Jeane Perkins Glenn, 89, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hill View Retirement Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Mrs. Glenn was born August 4, 1929, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter to the late Clayton T and Mildred (Fillgrove) Perkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband Alward Clyde Glenn, who passed away July 23, 2001.

Mrs. Glenn was a 1947 graduate of Ironton High School. She was a homemaker and faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir for 65 years. Mrs. Glenn was very devoted to her family, and loved spending time with her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by:

brother: Bill Perkins

sister: Edith Fields

She is survived by:

two sons: Mike (Cathy) Glenn of McDermott, Ohio and Clayton (Lisa) Glenn of Ironton, Ohio

three grandchildren: Amy (Jared) Lute of Lucasville, Ohio, Brian (Tasha) Glenn of Wheelersburg, Ohio and Sarah (Michael) O'Dell of Dayton, Ohio

five great-grandchildren: Reece, Carter and Jaxon Lute of Lucasville, Ohio and Roman and Bristol Glenn of Wheelersburg, Ohio

Funeral service will be 12:00 P.M., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South Sixth Street, Ironton, Ohio with Rev. John Gowdy officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Glenn's name to: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 South 6th Street, Ironton, OH 45638. To offer the Glenn family condolences, please visit: www.tracybrammerfh.com