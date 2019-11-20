LUCASVILLE —Jeanetta A. "Nettie" Hannah, age 78, of Lucasville, Ohio, died Saturday November 16, 2019 at the SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born September 2, 1941 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dewey and Myrtle Ridgeway Hannah. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters Kanawah Hannah, Roy Hannah, Brady Hannah, Joe Hannah, Worley Hannah, Glendale Hannah, Dee Hannah, and two infant siblings, Helen and Ara. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Lucille Hannah of Lucasville, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and very special friends.

Nettie adored her loving animal companions, Jazzy and Jersey.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio with Kanawah Hannah officiating. Burial will follow in the Owl Creek Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8:00 P.M. Friday November 22, 2019 and from 12 noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

