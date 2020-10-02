Jeanette Sutton

SCIOTOVILLE - On Thursday, October 1, 2020, our beloved Jeannette Sutton, age 83, of Centerburg, Ohio (formerly of Sciotoville) left her earthly home for a heavenly home with family by her side.

She was the mother of 6 children, 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great- grandchildren.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband, James, oldest son, Steve, siblings Norman, Kenneth, Lillian and Alice as well as her loving companion Beah.

She was the daughter of Ingolf and Lena Larsen who immigrated from Norway and settled in Harvey, IL. In 1970, Jim and Jeannette made the life-changing decision to move to Scioto County. She was a self-employed bookkeeper, notary and tax preparer, but her most rewarding job was being a teacher at Scioto Christian School. She loved her students dearly. She was a founding member of First Baptist Church of Sciotoville, where she served in various roles. She loved her pastor, the late Howard McGraw. Upon moving to Centerburg, Jeannette became an active member of High Street Baptist Church in Columbus, Ohio. When she couldn't attend in person, she looked forward to watching online services and seeing her son-in-law preach and grandchildren sing and serve the Lord.

Jeannette leaves behind a legacy of a loving family and she so loved spending time with them. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Classics of Scioto County. She will be fondly remembered for many things including her great love for the Lord, her family and her friends. She was an advisor to many as she listened, prayed and sincerely cared for each person. She was the most giving, Godly, selfless, positive woman we will ever know. Everyone that knew her loved her humor and wit as well as her ability to make you laugh without even trying.

She touched many lives during her time on this earth. There are no words to express how much she will be missed, but we are at peace knowing she is no longer suffering and is safe in the arms of Jesus.

Her children include the late Steve (Barb) Sutton of Wheelersburg, Tom (Debbie) Sutton of Sciotodale, Jim (Penny) Sutton of Trenton, GA and David (Deana) of Wheelersburg, Cathy (Charles) Mainous of Centerburg and Karen Arthur of Wheelersburg.

Grandchildren include Amy (Wayne) Russell, Steve (Erin) Sutton, Dan (Miranda) Sutton, Tom Sutton, Tim Sutton, Chris Sutton, Bryan (Hailey) Sutton, Jimmy Sutton, Heidi Dean, Ashley (Cory) Newsom, David Andrew (Ashleigh) Sutton, Cindy (Joseph) Wicks, Cristin (Nick) Holloway, Charlie (Stephanie) Mainous, Cody (Jazzmyn) Mainous, Cyle (Jaclyn) Mainous, Chera (Bud) Olsen, Chad (Brooke) Mainous, Cara (Ben) Harris, Caitlyn (Cameron) Finnell, Staci Weaver and Jeni (Rob) Feeman.

Great-grandchildren include Paisley, Lane, Zach, Josh, Tyler, Ashlynn, Christopher, Corbin, Brynnlea, Braylen, Tripp, Rylan, Bexlie, Jaylyn, Carson, Jordyn, Rylee, Hayden, Colten, Tenley, Londyn, Avynleigh, Paisley, Conner, Brody, Natali, Maia, Eli, Aiden, Stella and Maeve.

Great-great-grandchildren include Lyla, Trace, Sutton and Kole.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at D.W. Swick Funeral Home, "Wolfe-Nelson Chapel" in Sciotoville with Pastor Charles Mainous of High Street Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call Sunday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be left at www.DWSwickFuneralHome.com.

