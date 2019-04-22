JEANNE G. BLACKBURN

PORTSMOUTH — Jeanne G. Blackburn, 99, of Portsmouth, peacefully passed, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center, after a fall at her home in Portsmouth. She was born December 2, 1919 in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Dwight and Mildred (Stivers) Anderson. She lived a full and eventful life with six children, and frequent travel and residences throughout the U.S. and Caribbean during her husband's 50 year career with the Detroit Tigers baseball club. The last many years of her life were spent in Portsmouth, tending her roses and grandchildren, while giving love, joy, and support to her family. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Blackburn, and a daughter, Rebecca Cunningham.

She is survived by three sons; Michael Blackburn of Fredericksburg, VA, Timothy Blackburn (Renata) of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Kevin Blackburn of Marion, two daughters; Joan Hartlage (Jeff) of Portsmouth, and Linda Rieger (Robert) of New Bern, N.C., a sister-in-law, Helen Logee of Grand Rapids, MI, 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. A visitation for friends and family will be on Wednesday at the funeral home, one hour before the service, 11:00 A.M. until noon.