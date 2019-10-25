WEST PORTSMOUTH —Naomi Jeanne Steiner, 90 of West Portsmouth, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born July 11, 1929 in Portsmouth to the late Albert and Esther Hanson Turner.

Jeanne retired from the Kroger Company where she was a cashier and was a member of Old Town United Methodist Church.

Along with her parents Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Harry Steiner, a son Jay Steiner and a brother Jerry Turner.

Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Julie (Mike) Ball of Ironton, a granddaughter, Kristi Caudill, a great grandchild, Harper Caudill, a special sister-in-law, Jean Turner, her beloved dog, Macy, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Gary Hopkins officiating and interment in Mound Cemetery. Friends and family will gather at the funeral home on Sunday starting at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Cabin Critters, Old Town United Methodist Church, or SOMC Hospice in memory of Jeanne.