JEFFERY BRIAN GALLOWAY

SCIOTODALE — Jeffery Brian Galloway, age 60, of Sciotodale, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home. He was born November 24, 1958 to Kenneth Ray and Marilyn G. (Grimm) Galloway in Portsmouth. Jeff was an avid Elvis Presley fan who could sing like Elvis. He loved to work on small engines and painting houses for family and friends. He enjoyed visiting many churches in the area over the years.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Marilyn Galloway of Sciotodale; three brothers, Kenneth Galloway Jr. (Judy) of Sciotoville, Jack Galloway (Irene) of Marion, Buck Galloway (Billie) of Sciotodale; a sister, Rhonda Smith of Chicago IL. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Ray Galloway and his twin brother James Allen Galloway.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in NEW BOSTON with Chris Neff Officiating. Interment will follow at Vernon Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 5:00p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services. Fond memories and expressions of condolences may be left at www.DWSwickFuneralHome.com