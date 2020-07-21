WHEELERSBURG - Jeffery Scott Humble, age 59, of Wheelersburg, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born March 8, 1961 in Portsmouth to father, Mick (Donna) Humble and mother, Phyllis Sexton Bremermann. Jeff was a 1979 graduate of Minford High School. He also had an MBA and a Doctorate of Divinity. He was a Plastics Engineer and founder of Synergy Manufacturing. He loved to read, enjoyed playing golf, and was a member of the Rome Lodge #535 of Stout, OH where he was a Worshipful Master, member of the Blue Lodge, Royal Arch Masons, Royal and Select Masters, Knight Templar, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Red Cross of Constantine, Royal Order of Scotland, Order of St. Thomas of Acon, York Rite Sovereign College of America, Grand College of Rite of America, Knights of Pythias, Ohio Priority #18-Knights of the York Cross of Honor, Allied Masonic Degrees of the USA, Knights Masons of the USA, Order of the Eastern Star, Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priest. He enjoyed watching his daughter play soccer and was a minister of the Blue Run Christian Fellowship.

He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 37 years, Traci, who he married on April 30, 1983; his pride and joy, daughter Madison Humble; parents, Mick and Donna Humble of Wheelersburg and Phyllis Sexton Bremermann of Thousand Oaks, CA; brothers, Greg (Crissy) Humble of Hunterville, NC, Jack (Elyse) Warren of Thousand Oaks, CA; sister, Thea (Cliff) Fory of Boulder, CO; mother-in-law, Sherral Grable; brother-in-law, Tim Grable; and several nieces and a nephew; special High School friends and golf companions, Chris Conley and Buck Whitely; special friend and business associate, Terry Natale. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Elsie Humble, Lee and Dorothy Patton, Bob and Mildred Hosey; father-in-law, Charles Grable.

Funeral services will be 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Sam Peters officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5 – 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. A Masonic service will be held at 8:00 p.m. following the visitation. Due to the national and local health advisories, masks are requested for all attendees. Fond memories of Jeff and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.