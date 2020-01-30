PORTSMOUTH-Jeffrey L. Augustin, 60, of Portsmouth, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati. Jeff was born February 15, 1959 in Portsmouth, the son of the late John and Eileen Phelps Augustin. He was also preceded in death by three brothers; James Augustin, Joseph Augustin, and John Augustin.

He spent 18 years as Vice-President and General Manager at Quality Car and Truck Leasing of Glockner Car Dealership, the rest of his career he spent as Manager at STARR Community Justice Center. He also served as a volunteer tutor for the Literary Council of Clermont and Brown County.

Jeff was a graduate of Notre Dame High School where he was Senior Class President, he received a Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University, a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where he was a past member of the Parish Council, past member of Portsmouth Sister City Committee, Portsmouth Area Jaycees, Catholic Social Services, and Chairman of ADAMHS Board.

Surviving are his daughter, Emily (Patrick) Scheurer of West Chester, OH, one brother, Jerry Augustin of Portsmouth, two sisters, Jane (Dennis) Bush of Denver, Colorado, Judy (Bill) Shannon of Portsmouth, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home. Recitation of Rosary will be 3:00 P.M. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or St. Mary's Catholic Church.