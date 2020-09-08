1/
Jeffrey Bach
OTWAY-Jeffrey Bach age 58 years of Otway, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center Inpatient Hospice. Jeffrey was born on August 16 1962 the son of the late James and Sadie (Richard) Bach in West Union, Ohio. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother James Bach.

Jeffrey was a member of the Ohio Conference of Plasters, Cement, and Masons Local 132 for 24 years.

Survivors include his wife Sandy Bach of West Portsmouth, Ohio; daughter Megan Sadler of Minford, Ohio; son Jeffrey Bach of Wheelersburg, Ohio; sisters Dianna Wolfe of West Portsmouth, Ohio; Donna Conschafsky of Otway, Ohio; Karen Porter of Portsmouth, Ohio; brother Dennis Bach of Otway, Ohio; two grandchildren Cali Rae and Cami June, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, West Union, Ohio. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Family and friends can sign Jeffrey's online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
