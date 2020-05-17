Jeffrey Gilliam
SOUTH SHORE — Jeffrey Shannon Gilliam, 48, of South Shore, Kentucky passed away May 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, Jan. 8, 1972, a son of Kay Adkins Gilliam and the late Charles Gilliam. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Surviving besides his mother are one son, Jeffrey Hunter Gilliam of Garrison, Kentucky, three brothers, Vince (Karin) Gilliam of South Shore, Kentucky, Walter (Jennifer) Gilliam of Vanceburg, Kentucky and Brandon (Chelsie) Gilliam of South Shore, Kentucky, many nieces and nephews and extended family. Graveside services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Gilliam Cemetery in South Shore, Kentucky with Brian Holbrook, officiating. Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
