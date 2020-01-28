Wheelersburg-Jeffrey Arthur Gullett, 60, of Wheelersburg passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, OH. Jeffrey was born April 9, 1959 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late George and Betty Lemaster Gullett. Jeffrey was a high school graduate and was a carpenter and owner of Gullett Construction; Carpenters 437 and was a member of Lucasville Community Bible Church. In addition to his parents, Jeffrey was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Gullett; a nephew, Zachery Gullett, KIA, Iraq and a niece, April Lynn Gullett. Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Cynthia Yevette Bennington Gullett, whom he married June 3, 2011 in Greenup, KY. Also surviving is a son, Jeffrey Chad Gullett; a daughter, Buffy P. (Jason) Goodwin; two brothers, Mike (Connie) Gullett and Larry (Shelley) Gullett; two sisters, Janet Gullett and Judy (Jim) Hedrick; step children, Ben Lauderback and Sarah and Danny Kerns; four grandchildren and five step grandchildren; sister-in-law, Debbie Gullett; several nieces and nephews and his loving pet, Roundy Arthur.

Services will be 12:30 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Lucasville Community Bible Church with Pastor Joe Nelson and Bud Mefford officiating. Interment will follow in South Webster Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and at the church one hour before the service on Thursday. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.