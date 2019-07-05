JEFFREY D. KAUT

SCIOTOVILLE —Jeffrey D. Kaut, 69, of Sciotoville, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home with a host of family by his bedside. Born on April 20, 1950, he was a son of the late David and Geneva Horsley Kaut and a retired supervisor for New Boston Coke.

Jeff was a 1968 graduate of Clay High School, was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed a round of golf. Mostly, he was very active in softball.

Jeff was an Air Force veteran of the Viet Nam War with a specialty of jet aircraft mechanic.

Surviving are his wife, Karen Conley Kaut, a son, Joseph (Angela) Kaut of Clarktown; a daughter, Stephanie Bayless of Minford; two brothers, Paul (Tess) Kaut of Stoutsville and David Lee Kaut of Rosemount; two sisters, Beth Craft and Judy Dobbins, both of Rosemount; and a very special granddaughter, Misty Kaut of Columbus.

A Celebration of Jeff's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Reverend Oscar Perry officiating. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park, with military honors by the James Dickey Post of the American Legion.

The family will receive guests at Brant' from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday and one hour before the service on Monday.

The flags on the avenue, along with the USAF flag, will fly in honor of our proud veteran, Jeff Kaut.

