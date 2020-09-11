1/1
Jeffrey Kleinman
PORTSMOUTH - Jeffrey Ford Kleinman, 48, of Portsmouth passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at SOMC. Born September 15, 2020 in Portsmouth, a son of Karen Laidley Kleinman and the late Dennis Kleinman, he was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, was a carpenter and was of the Baptist faith. Jeffrey liked to fish, spend time with his family and loved to help people.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jessica Pendarvis Kleinman; four children, Jeffrey Kleinman, Jennifer Kleinman, Frances Kleinman, Dennis Kleinman; two brothers, George "Mike" Kleinman, Timothy "Tim" Kleinman; one niece, Chelsea Kleinman, and one great nephew, Liam Taylor. He was dearly loved by his aunts, uncles and many friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Burial will be at Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences can be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
