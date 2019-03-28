JEFFREY WAYNE ROBINSON

PORTSMOUTH — Jeffrey Wayne Robinson, 46 of Portsmouth died Monday, March 25, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. He was born February 6, 1973 in Portsmouth to the late Roy and Shirley Pollitt Robinson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Tara Fraley and Melinda Robinson.

Jeffrey is survived by his special friend, Melinda Hill, special Mamaw, Brenda Hutchinson, a brother, Michael Robinson, a sister, Karen Grady, an aunt, Kathy Pollitt, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Remby Cemetery with Frank Magnatta officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.