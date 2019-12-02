ROSEMOUNT — Jeffrey Allen Staten, 67, of Rosemount, died Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born April 25, 1952 in Portsmouth to the late Clarence and Kathleen (Kibby) Staten. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked for the railroad and the auto industry. He loved watching NASCAR and the NFL, was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan. He also loved to build model cars, participate in the Demolition Derby, and was a member of the Portsmouth Eagles.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela Enberg (John) of Wheelersburg, a brother, Greg Staten (Charlotte) of Vidor, TX, and a sister, Elaine Chaloux (Joe) of Granby, MA. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Wyatt, Braden, and Samuel.

A Memorial Service will be 7:00 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Pastor Nate Rowland officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be on Thursday from 6:00 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Sierra's Haven for new and used pets or to the funeral home to help offset the expenses.