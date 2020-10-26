1/2
Jeneane Kelly
PORTSMOUTH-Delores Jeneane Kelly 90, of Columbia, TN, formerly of Eden Park, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia. Born on August 7, 1930 in Memphis, TN, she was a daughter of the late James and Flo McCleese Horsley and was operator of Kelly's Beauty Shop.

Jeneane was a member of New Boston First Church of God and Lucasville Eastern Star. She and her daughter Kathy operated a country craft shop named Unique Accents.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, David Kelly, and her daughter, Kathy Mills.

Surviving are a son, David "Tony" (Verna) Kelly of Columbia; a brother, Ron (Billie) Horsley of Johnson City, TN; six grandchildren, Ryan Kelly, Krista (Roger) Cable, Jamie (Tim) Hensley, Mandy (Jonathan) Barry, Michelle (Scott) Deason and Bryan (Michelle0 Mills; ten great-grandchildren, Ian Cable, Hunter Cable, Mason Hensley, Alley Hensley, Dan Sikes, Ava Sikes, Eden Barry, Carter Deason, Avery Deason and Keaton Kelly and two very special dear friends, Connie Estep and Cindy Burns.

A Celebration of Jeneane's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26th, at the New Boston First Church of God with Rev. Acy Gibson officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at the church after 11:00 a.m. on Monday. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERIVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
422 Harding Avenue
Sciotoville, OH 45662
(740) 776-2115
