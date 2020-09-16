1/
Jennifer Palla
McDERMOTT – Jennifer "Jenny" L. Palla, 58 of McDermott went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence. Born June 11, 1962 in Rockledge, FL, a daughter of John A. and Reba Jo Bean Robinson, she was a tax preparer for River Valley Tax Solutions, and a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Timothy Palla; four sons, Andrew "Drew" (Amy) Palla, Anthony "Dane" (Madeleine) Palla, Aidan P. Palla, Ethan S. Palla; one daughter, Meghan Palla; three grandchildren, Beckham T. Palla, Iris R. Palla, Israel H. Palla, and four brothers, John Mark Robinson, Jeffrey A. Robinson, Jeremy B. Robinson, Joel C. Robinson. She was preceded in death by one brother, Justin Robinson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, 1625 Piketon Road, Lucasville, Ohio 45648. Burial will be at Rushtown Cemetery in McDermott. Friends may call Friday at the church from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ladies Missionary Fellowship @ Fairview, P.O. Box 198 Minford, Ohio 45653. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
