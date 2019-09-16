WEST PORTSMOUTH —Jeremy Eric Rollins, 40 of West Portsmouth died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home. He was born February 6, 1979 in Portsmouth to Clarence Rollins Jr. and Judy (Steve) Schuyler Shoemaker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stacy Rollins. He was a bricklayer.

Along with his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Sara Ilene Campbell, a brother, Brent Gregory Rollins, a sister, Kim Rollins, grandmothers; Jan Rollins and Joan Schuyler Hussey along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth and interment in Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at noon. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.