STOUT-Jerry L. "Toolman" Darst, 44, of Stout, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at SOMC. Jerry was born September 4, 1975 in Columbus, OH. He is survived by his parents, Connie and William Harmon, sons; Jerry and Matthew Darst, daughter, Morgan Darst, step-children; Katherine Brown, Jeff Cooley, brother, Albert "Butch" Darst and wife Gerrie, sister, Anita Charles, step-grandson, Mason Cooley, a special great-nephew, Jaxon, a special friend, Barbara Hall, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Michael Whitt officiating, burial will follow at Scioto Memorial Burial Park in McDermott. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home.