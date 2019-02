JERRY GINN

PORTSMOUTH — Jerry Ginn, 73, of Portsmouth, passed away Jan. 18, 2019. He was retired from AEP and was a Navy Vietnam War era veteran.

A Memorial Service and Reception will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the James Dickey Post American Legion in Portsmouth. Military rites will be conducted by the post's honor detail.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.