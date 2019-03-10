JERRY RAY HAYSLIP

WEST PORTSMOUTH —Jerry Ray Hayslip, 53 of West Portsmouth went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born March 5, 1966, in Scioto County to the late David Hayslip and Judith Carol (Larry) Ward. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Kaleb Hayslip.

Jerry was a heavy equipment operator for Distel's Construction, member of Operators Union Local 18, and attended 7th Street Christian Baptist Church. He loved working, camping, hunting, fishing, demolition derbies, and spending time with his family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jody Bertram Hayslip who he married January 26, 1985, 2 daughters; Amber (Danny) McKenzie and Kayla (Randy) Harsdorf, granddaughter that he raised, Chloi Hayslip, 7 grandchildren; Tyler Hayslip, Kelly, Alexis, Randy Jr., and Jerry Harsdorf, Dallas and Jodi Gilbert, a brother, Larry Hayslip, 2 sisters; Lois Maynard and Michelle Carver, father and mother-in-law; Roy Lee and Mary Bertram, best friend, Darren Distel, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Lisa Crawford and Assistant Pastor Mark Reffit officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.