Jerry McCoy

Wheelersburg-Jerry Marvin McCoy, 73, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Thank you to KDMC and Community Hospice for their support during this difficult time.

Born June 5th, 1947 in Portsmouth, he was a 1966 Portsmouth High School graduate and received his Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master's in Health Sciences Administration from Ohio University. He served in the Navy and Marines as a Medic, 1966-70, and was wounded twice in the Tet Offensive in Vietnam earning two Purple Heart Medals and a Bronze Star in 1969. He taught at a Buddhist College in Thailand, was a Respiratory Therapist for 27 years and became a Director of the Respiratory Department at SOMC. He then was a College Professor at Shawnee State University for 18 years and became Coordinator of the Health Management Department.

Jerry is survived by his husband Jeff Legg, together for 22 years, whom he married November 10, 2014 in San Francisco, California; two daughters, Erin Fernandez of Advance, North Carolina and Shannon Hawkins of Winston Salem, North Carolina; 6 grandchildren; two sisters, Lisa Lynch and Lori Lahvic; and three brothers, John, Elmer, and Howard McCoy.

Graveside Military services will be provided by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion in Scioto Burial Park at 2: 30 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.