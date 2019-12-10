FRANKLIN FURNACE — Jerry Lee Stamper, 79 of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Jerry was born June 3, 1940; in Lawrence County, Ohio, a son to the late Cecil and Carrie (LeMaster) Stamper. He was also preceded in death by his wife Grace (Yates) Stamper.

Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Pedro High School and was a retired overhead operator for Enco Alloy's Alpha Portland Cement.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by:

sister: Thelma Stamper

He is survived by:

son: Tim (Leslie) Stamper of Minford, Ohio

daughter: Rebecca Gustin of Ironton

two sisters: Linda Daniels of Highland Heights, KY and Faye Tyo of Ironton

several grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Funeral service will be Friday, 1:00 P.M., December 13, 2019 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio with Brother Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery and visitation will be Friday, 11:00 A.M. until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Stamper family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net