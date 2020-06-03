Jerry was a gift to the St. Francis Center and to all of us co-workers. We are a family there and Jerry is still a part of that family. He made us all laugh, a lot...whether he planned to or not, he gave us much joy. He was special to each of us, sometimes for the same reason, sometimes for different reasons. For me and my son, Charlie, he was a brother and an uncle. He was ALWAYS there for us, and never asked for anything in return. He will always be thought of as a blessing, more than he could know, he blessed me as a friend and a co-worker. Having gotten to meet his family over the last two years, it isn't surprising that he was such a giving man. I'm going to miss you my friend, though, I'm pleased you get to be with lost family and Michelle again. We will be sure that Brenden and Lulu always know how much you love them and how wonderful you were to everyone you met. Grace and Peace to all, love, Lisa and Charlie K.