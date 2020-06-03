Jerry Stiltner
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCARTHUR-Jerry Lee Stiltner, 53, of McArthur, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 2, 1966 in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late Donald "Don" L. and Gladys Ruth Adkins Stiltner. Jerry was married for 20 years to the late Michelle Colombini Stiltner who passed away April 11, 2012.Jerry worked for St. Francis Outreach Center in McArthur and was a small engine auto mechanic. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed cooking, grilling, and collecting Hot Wheel cars.Jerry is survived by his son, Brendan (Caitlyn Lafferty) Stiltner of McArthur; daughter, Elizabeth "Lulu" Stiltner of McArthur; brothers, Danny (Pam) Stiltner of Sciotoville, Gary Stiltner of Sciotoville and James Colombini of McArthur; sisters, Lucille Lester of Ash Camp, Kentucky, Betty (Lavon) Newsome of Robinson Creek, Kentucky, Kathy (Mike) Stump of Grundy, Virginia, Beverly (Roy) King of Sciotoville, Leighanna King of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, Anita (Todd) Colombini of McArthur and Catherine (Chris) Baker of Wellston; mother -in-law, Brenda (Tim) Woltz of McArthur; father-in-law, Mike Colombini of Columbus and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald D. Stiltner, Tommy Stiltner and Terry Stiltner and sisters, E. Louise Newman and Denise Stiltner.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Jerry L. Stiltner to the St. Francis Outreach Center, 404 W. South St., McArthur, Ohio 45651.Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
20 entries
June 2, 2020
Steve Stiltner
Family
June 2, 2020
R.I.P. Jerry you sure will be missed by many fly high brother
June 2, 2020
We are thinking of all of you during this difficult time. You may be gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.
Amy Ward & Family
Family
June 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss, praying for the family
Kenny Blake
Friend
June 2, 2020
Lulu and Brendan, my heart hurts for you two. And my deepest sympathy for Anita, Olivia, Laney, and Deano and all of Jerrys family. Love to you all.
Shirley Eberts
Friend
June 2, 2020
Thank you Jerry Stiltner only met you one time but you were so good to our son Michael Stiltner I truely seen Jesus in you, you don't have to suffer no more. SHIRLEY AND Floyd Stiltner
FLOYD STILTNER
Family
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Valerie Evans
Friend
June 2, 2020
Your were a great Friend to us Jason Rita
Rita Burch
Friend
June 2, 2020
Celebrate w Michelle
My prayers are w your children n families
Teresa Lawhead
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
Go rest high on that mountain Jerry, we love you buddy!
Pastor Dave & Barb
2 Corinthians 5 New Living Translation (NLT)
New Bodies
5 For we know that when this earthly tent we live in is taken down (that is, when we die and leave this earthly body), we will have a house in heaven, an eternal body made for us by God himself and not by human hands. 2 We grow weary in our present bodies, and we long to put on our heavenly bodies like new clothing. 3 For we will put on heavenly bodies; we will not be spirits without bodies. 4 While we live in these earthly bodies, we groan and sigh, but its not that we want to die and get rid of these bodies that clothe us. Rather, we want to put on our new bodies so that these dying bodies will be swallowed up by life. 5 God himself has prepared us for this, and as a guarantee he has given us his Holy Spirit.
Barb Criner
Family
June 2, 2020
So sorry for your lose, out love and prayers are with you all
James and Rita Justice
Friend
June 2, 2020
I love you uncle Jerry you were a great man and a big fighter Im proud to be your niece
Laney Colombini
Family
June 2, 2020
You will be greatly missed Stiltner! I know youre in a better place now pain free and with the love of your life. RIP!
Lisa Perkins
Friend
June 2, 2020
So sorry for the loss of my sweet kind caring brother in law, wont know what to do with Sundays now because thats the day we came to see you for the last 2 years! I know your in a better place now and with Michelle!! Love ya Jerry u will be missed by so many! Pam
Pam Stiltner
Brother
June 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Isabelle Lambert
Friend
June 2, 2020
I love you brother, I'll miss you- but ik you don't hurt anymore, go be with Michelle!
Michael Fisher
Brother
June 2, 2020
We lost a dear friend this morning rip jerry.sure going to miss u
Ire&#241;e and Jerry Lindsey
Friend
June 2, 2020
I'll forever cherish all the memories that were made over these years, you were one of a kind and will be greatly missed
Carly Buxton
Friend
June 2, 2020
Jerry was a gift to the St. Francis Center and to all of us co-workers. We are a family there and Jerry is still a part of that family. He made us all laugh, a lot...whether he planned to or not, he gave us much joy. He was special to each of us, sometimes for the same reason, sometimes for different reasons. For me and my son, Charlie, he was a brother and an uncle. He was ALWAYS there for us, and never asked for anything in return. He will always be thought of as a blessing, more than he could know, he blessed me as a friend and a co-worker. Having gotten to meet his family over the last two years, it isn't surprising that he was such a giving man. I'm going to miss you my friend, though, I'm pleased you get to be with lost family and Michelle again. We will be sure that Brenden and Lulu always know how much you love them and how wonderful you were to everyone you met. Grace and Peace to all, love, Lisa and Charlie K.
June 2, 2020
Jerry was a great person. Very kind and willing to help anyone! By far one of the beat neighbors Ive ever had.
Amanda Woltz
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved