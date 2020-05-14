LUCASVILLE-Jerry Tovine, 89, of Lucasville, died Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born August 31, 1930 in Portsmouth to the late Joseph and Carrie Fucci Tovine. Jerry was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He retired from SOCF as a Training Officer, he also worked as a Deputy Sherriff, Jail Administrator, and a Court Bailiff. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sons, Joseph Tovine and John Tovine, and a brother, Vincent Tovine. He is survived by his wife, Anice Crabtree Tovine, three daughters; Mary McElmurray, of Crystal River, FL., Jane Davis, of Clayton, NC., Vera Steury, of Nairobi, Kenya, and seven grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 P.M. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Honor Guards from SOCF will serve as pallbearers and provide honors at the cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 15, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Food Pantry, 2311 Stockham Lane, Portsmouth, OH 45662.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store