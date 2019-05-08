Jerry Welton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Welton.
Service Information
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH
43232
(614)-861-6268
Obituary
Send Flowers

JERRY PAUL WELTON

COLUMBUS — Jerry Paul Welton born on September 1, 1951 in Portsmouth, OH gained his wings on April 30, 2019 in Columbus, OH after being ill. A wonderful friendly guy to most, but a true hero and 1967 Carnegie Medal of Honor recipient for saving 7 month old, Roy L. Traylor, from his burning home while delivering papers along his daily route.

Preceded in death by his father, James Paul Welton. Left to cherish his wonderful memory his daughter, Katrina (Demetrius) Welton of Columbus; mother, Edna Welton of New Boston; brothers, Mike (Sandy) of Lucasville, OH, Jack (Choe) of Fayetteville, NC, Dave (Sheila) of Ontario, OH, John (Rita) of Raeford, NC and Jeff (Kathy) of Louisville, KY; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great great-nephews.

There will be a small family gathering at a later date. To honor his memory, please be kind to a stranger. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH 43232.
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.