JERRY PAUL WELTON

COLUMBUS — Jerry Paul Welton born on September 1, 1951 in Portsmouth, OH gained his wings on April 30, 2019 in Columbus, OH after being ill. A wonderful friendly guy to most, but a true hero and 1967 Carnegie Medal of Honor recipient for saving 7 month old, Roy L. Traylor, from his burning home while delivering papers along his daily route.

Preceded in death by his father, James Paul Welton. Left to cherish his wonderful memory his daughter, Katrina (Demetrius) Welton of Columbus; mother, Edna Welton of New Boston; brothers, Mike (Sandy) of Lucasville, OH, Jack (Choe) of Fayetteville, NC, Dave (Sheila) of Ontario, OH, John (Rita) of Raeford, NC and Jeff (Kathy) of Louisville, KY; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great great-nephews.

There will be a small family gathering at a later date. To honor his memory, please be kind to a stranger. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH 43232.