WEST PORTSMOUTH-Jerry Lee Wessel Sr. 77, of West Portsmouth, died Sunday February 23, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born February 15, 1943 in Portsmouth to the late Norman Lester and Edith Pearl Branham Wessel. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by 2 sisters; Mary Ann Lucas, and Betty Lou Bowman, a nephew Brian Lucas, and brother in law Gene Lucas.

Jerry was retired from Martin Marietta (A-Plant), a volunteer firefighter for over 53 years, 14 years at Waverly, 5 years at Pebble Township, and still active at Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department with 34 years, he was a member of the Ohio Valley Firefighters Association where he was a member of the Honor Guard, a member of the Ohio Rural Fire Council and also attended Nauvoo United Methodist Church.

Jerry is survived by a son, Jerry Lee (Lori) Wessel Jr. and a daughter Jenni (Jerry) Williams, a sister Sharon Kay Wessel, 5 grandchildren; Tyler Wessel, Courtney Wessel, Matthew Cuckler, Missy Williams and Jared Williams, 9 great grandchildren, his life partner Sue Arnett and the mother of his children Martha Jean Wessel along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Nauvoo United Methodist Church in West Portsmouth with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Firefighters Rites presented by the Ohio Valley Firefighters Association Honor Guard. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth from 4 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and from 11 to 1:00 PM on Friday at the church. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com