JERRY WILLIAMS, SR.

COLUMBUS — Jerry (Cherry Pie) Williams, Sr. age 70, a native of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Hugh C. Williams and Sadie Mae Williams, his parents Robert Pritchitt and Emma Jean Warren and his former wife Marilyn Bobo.

Surviving are his three sisters, Elder Jo Ruth Jordan, Diane Barnes and Dreama Ross-Fraley (Craig).

Also surviving are his two daughters and two sons Michelle Williams, Jerry (Consuela) Williams, Jr., Jeffrey Williams (Betty Graham), Jada Williams, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was a member of Grace and Mercy Fellowship Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was employed with N&W Railroad and retired after 35 years.

Funeral Services will be held at The Chapel Of Peace North, 2500 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, Ohio on Friday August, 9, 2019, with Visitation at 11 a.m. and Funeral at 12 noon.

Officiating by Roy J. Lisath of GMFC.

For more information visit the website of www.TheChapelOfPeace.com