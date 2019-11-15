WHEELERSBURG — Jess "Junior" Leroy Raike, age 42 of Wheelersburg passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in Portsmouth, May 12, 1977 to Jess Leroy Sr. and Geraldine (Ratcliff) Raike. Junior was a 1996 graduate of South Webster High School. He loved working with his computers and going up to the metal building and doing woodworking.

Junior is survived by his mother, Geraldine Raike; his wife, Christine (Davis) Raiketwo sons, Austin Eldridge of South Webster and Justin Leeroy Raike of Portsmouth; a daughter, Kyleigh Christine Raike of Portsmouth. He was preceded in death by his father, Jess Leroy Raike Sr.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Lawrence Harris officiating, interment will follow at Vernon Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Fond memories of Junior and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.