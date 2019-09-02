PORTSMOUTH — Jess Arron Rollins, 56, of Portsmouth, passed Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Hill View Health Center. Born on February 28, 1963, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, he was a son of the late John D. and Betty Porter Rollins and was a furniture refinisher at Star Work Shop.

Jess was an avid fan of the Blue Jackets and lifetime fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed traveling, loved Formula One and NASCAR, and always listened to his old rock and roll music.

Surviving are two brothers, John (Elsie) Rollins II and Mark Rollins, all of Wheelersburg; a sister, Nancy Rollins of Sciotoville; two nephews, John (Stephanie) Rollins III and Andrew (Christine) Rollins and four great-nieces and a great-nephew, Nicole, Kate, Breana, Elexus and Dalton.

A gathering will be at the convenience of the family with interment in Memorial Burial Park.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hill View Activity Fund or Pelotonia Bicycle Ride for Cancer.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Jess' family wish to offer a special "thank you" to the staff of Hill View for their care and compassion.