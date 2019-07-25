JESSICA KAY HAMILTON

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Jessica Kay "JessKay" Hamilton, 31 of West Portsmouth was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born October 8, 1987 in Portsmouth to the late Steven Ward and Sharon Hamilton Ward who survives.

Along with her mother, Jessica is survived by 3 sons; Treaton Hamilton, Braxton Crabtree, and Colton Hamilton, a brother, John Ward, along with several aunts, uncles, and dear cousins.

Funeral service will be 3:00 PM Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Mark Bales officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday starting at 1:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.