FORT SMITH, AR-Jill Simpson Evans, 59, passed away in Fort Smith, Arkansas on March 3, 2020. Jill was born in Cincinnati on October 4, 1960. She was a daughter of John and Judy Shonkwiler Simpson of Lucasville and a sister of Jerri Simpson of Tallahassee, Florida and John Simpson, Jr. (Alita) of Cincinnati. Jill was a 1979 graduate of Glenwood High School where she loved being a band member and school pianist. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Fort Smith. No local service is planned. At Jill's request, her final resting place will be in Fort Smith, Arkansas.