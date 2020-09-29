1/
Jill Kirtley
1940 - 2020
LUCASVILLE-Jill Duane Kirtley, 80, of Lucasville, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Rosemount Pavillion.

She was born July 25, 1940 in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Samuel Clay and Laura Greene Otis.

Jill was a retired Registered Nurse working at Mercy Hospital, Scioto Memorial Hospital, Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, Hospice of Ashland, and Interim Health Care. She never stopped nursing and caring for others and enjoyed the outdoors especially the birds and butterflies. She was a 1958 Valley High School graduate, a 1961 Mercy School of Nursing graduate, and a member of Minford Community Church (formerly Glendale Christian Church).

She is survived by her son, David (Sherry) Young of Lucasville; her daughter, Jane (Chet) Thayer of Lucasville; four grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, Monte, and Reuben; two brothers, Bill Otis of Toledo and Dick Otis of Corpus Christi, Texas; and one sister, Mollye Zu of Richmond, Virginia.

Jill was also preceded in death by her former husband, Frank Young in 2008, and her second husband, Michael Kirtley in 2014; one son, Ricky Young; and one brother, Jack Otis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 205 North Street, Lucasville, OH 45648.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
