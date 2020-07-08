FRANKLIN FURNACE-Jill Trevino, 56, of Franklin Furnace, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the SOMC emergency room. Born on July 19, 1963 in Toledo, she was a daughter of Gilbert and Judith Pierott Springstead.

Preceding her in death was her father.

Jill was a fantastic homemaker, a fabulous cook and previously worked at Best Care.

But above all, she was a wonderful mom and mamaw, having raised not only her children, but also other family children.

Surviving are her husband, Timothy Borders, sons, Demetrius "Demi" Trevino of Mesa, AZ, Anthony Springstead of Franklin Furnace and Randy Trevino of Sciotoville; daughters, Jessica Vickers, Jennifer Springstead, Stacy Borders and Ashley Borders, all of Portsmouth, Patricia Trevino of Sciotoville and Bobbi Jo Borders of IN; her mother, Judith Springstead of Bowling Green; brothers, Geoffrey Springstead of Weston and Gilbert Springstead of Perrysburg; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at noon on Friday, July 10th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Matthew Mayhew officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests at Brant's after 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

