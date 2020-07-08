1/1
Jill Trevino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FRANKLIN FURNACE-Jill Trevino, 56, of Franklin Furnace, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the SOMC emergency room. Born on July 19, 1963 in Toledo, she was a daughter of Gilbert and Judith Pierott Springstead.

Preceding her in death was her father.

Jill was a fantastic homemaker, a fabulous cook and previously worked at Best Care.

But above all, she was a wonderful mom and mamaw, having raised not only her children, but also other family children.

Surviving are her husband, Timothy Borders, sons, Demetrius "Demi" Trevino of Mesa, AZ, Anthony Springstead of Franklin Furnace and Randy Trevino of Sciotoville; daughters, Jessica Vickers, Jennifer Springstead, Stacy Borders and Ashley Borders, all of Portsmouth, Patricia Trevino of Sciotoville and Bobbi Jo Borders of IN; her mother, Judith Springstead of Bowling Green; brothers, Geoffrey Springstead of Weston and Gilbert Springstead of Perrysburg; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at noon on Friday, July 10th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Matthew Mayhew officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests at Brant's after 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved