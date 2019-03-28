JIM BLANTON

OBETZ — James Oscar Blanton, 71, of Obetz, formerly of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born July 18, 1947 in Freeburn, Ky., a son of the late Willard and Verna Marie Smith Blanton. Jim was a former Laborer from Laborer's Local #423 working for CJ Mahan Construction in Columbus, attended the Back Run House of Prayer, and was a 1965 Valley High School graduate.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jamie Ann Blanton; one brother, John Blanton, and two sisters, Bonnie Radabaugh and Sally Scamyhorn.

Jim is survived by two daughters, Lynda (Don) Dinklocker of Obetz and Carrie Blanton of Springfield; one son, James Robert Blanton of Savannah, Georgia; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters Ruth (Paul) King of Lucasville and Billie (Harry) Wolfe of McDermott.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Back Run House of Prayer with Paul King officiating. Burial will follow in Candy Run Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the church and an hour prior to the funeral Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.